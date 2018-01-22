Image copyright markc212/Getty Images

Living standards and job prospects in Wales will improve if there are closer links with the economy in and around Bristol, the Welsh Secretary has said.

As a first step, Alun Cairns has set up a Severn Growth Summit in Newport.

Developing economic links between south east Wales and the West Country will be discussed by 350 delegates on Monday.

"It's about time that we made politics fit business rather than business fit politics," said Mr Cairns.

He believes the Severn crossings have acted as a barrier to businesses and communities in Wales and England for the past 50 years.

This is not just because of the tolls for vehicles travelling west along the M4 but also because the bridges have become a symbol of an economic barrier.

Mr Cairns believes this has held back Wales' prosperity and without the tolls - which are due to be phased out by the end of 2018 - people and business would have become more integrated.

But also since devolution, Wales has differed in the way that it has tried to grow its economy - from training and job creation to apprenticeships, the policy path has been different to England.

Asked if this approach undermined devolved economic policy, Mr Cairns said: "For the 20 years we have been talking about devolution we've been talking about collaboration but that collaboration doesn't stop at the Welsh border.

"This is about doing the right thing for businesses and for the economy in order for both sides to grow and I think Wales has a lot to gain.

"I think the whole mass of the great western cities of Swansea, Cardiff, Newport, Bristol and Bath, combining the might of them and all of a sudden if you are an international investor you can see what all these cities have to offer, how they dovetail and how they come together."

Image caption Map of commuting patterns between Newport, Cardiff and Bristol

That argument may go down well in Newport where house prices are predicted to rise once the Severn tolls are abolished - an estimated 2,466 people commute between Cardiff or Newport and Bristol already.

It may also make sense to businesses which feel the tolls have been a barrier to their work.

But it may be controversial in some political circles, where critics could argue the Welsh economy will be the loser and such partnerships could undermine devolution.

With house prices rocketing in Bristol it is likely south east Wales will see an increase in the number of people buying homes while working on the other side of the estuary.

Similarly, we can expect more people living in Wales accessing jobs in England. That could be seen as Wales losing skilled workers or as a benefit if Bristol-level wages are spent in Wales.

A Great Western Cities report commissioned by councils either side of the Severn two years ago looked at the "powerhouse" potential of "greater sharing".