Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people visiting their GP for help dealing with flu symptoms has now reached "high intensity" levels in Wales.

Latest figures for 8-14 January showed there were 64.9 consultations per 100,000 people.

This is up from 37.7 consultations from 1-7 January, which had almost doubled from the previous week.

Public Health Wales said the number of people seeking help for symptoms had "increased substantially".

The numbers are now above the Moving Epidemic Method (MEM) threshold for high level flu activity - which stands at 47.3 consultations per 100,000.

There were 10 outbreaks of influenza reported in Welsh hospitals and seven in care homes.

Image copyright Public Health Wales

Last week, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board, which manages hospitals in Swansea, Port Talbot and Bridgend, warned patients to stay away from hospitals unless necessary to avoid spreading the virus.

Since October 2017 there have been 753 confirmed cases of flu in Wales.

A spokesman for PHW said: "The numbers of confirmed cases of influenza in the community and in hospitals have increased in recent weeks, as have the numbers of outbreaks of influenza and acute respiratory infections in both hospital and care home settings in Wales."

It comes after 68 emergency doctors, including five from Wales, signed a letter to the prime minister spelling out the danger patients are facing this winter, amid claims safety is being compromised by "intolerable" conditions.