Your pictures: 17-23 January 2018

  • 24 January 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Waves at Bracelet Bay, Mumbles, Swansea Steve Liddiard

    Steve Liddiard took this image of the waves at Bracelet Bay, Mumbles, Swansea.

  • A murmuration of starlings at Bangor-on-Dee captured by Ian Humphreys Ian Humphreys

    A murmuration of starlings at Bangor-on-Dee, captured by Ian Humphreys.

  • Lee Evans sent this stunning image of Snowdonia at night for our picture of the day. Lee Evans

    Lee Evans captured a starry night over Snowdonia.

  • Huw Griff sent this beautiful image from Snowdonia HuwtGriff

    Huw Griff snapped this beautiful image from Snowdonia.

  • Dog at sunrise Natasha Counsell

    Natasha Counsell snapped her dog catching the early morning sun on Gray Hill, Wentwood, in Monmouthshire.

  • South Stack lighthouse Bleddyn Jones-Pearson

    Bleddyn Jones-Pearson took this image of South Stack lighthouse on Anglesey.

  • Moody view of Nantmor, near Beddgelert in Gwynedd Matthew Jones

    Moody view of Nantmor, near Beddgelert in Gwynedd, courtesy of Matthew Jones from Cwmbran.

  • Snow-capped mountains over Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia Angharad Green

    Snow-capped mountains over Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia taken by Angharad Green.

  • Sunset over Cardigan Bay Anita Mills

    Anita Mills, from Bath, took this photograph of a sunset over Cardigan Bay during a winter's walk.

  • Walkers head into the clouds on the path towards Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons Alun Nevett

    Walkers head into the clouds on the path towards Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons, courtesy of Alun Nevett.

  • View over Llandudno's Great Orme Clive Potter

    Clive Potter, from Welshpool, stopped off on Llandudno's Great Orme to admire the view.

