Image caption Tola Munro has served with Gwent Police since 2006

There are only four black or minority ethnic police officers above the rank of PC in the whole of Wales.

Just 1.6% of police officers are BME in Wales, compared to 4.5% of the population.

Tola Munro, the first Welsh president of the National Black Police Association, said lingering institutional racism was one aspect hampering recruitment.

The Home Office said it was "clear that there is more for forces to do".

Under-representation is a problem across the board - Home Office figures showed in England and Wales' 43 forces there are only 12 superintendents, chief superintendents or chief officers.

Dyfed-Powys Police is the force with the lowest percentage of BME officers - just 0.9% of its 1,160 officers.

North Wales Police has the third lowest total - 1% of its 1,441 officers.

North Wales Police, Gwent Police and Dyfed-Powys Police each have two BME PCs, with Gwent also having one sergeant.

South Wales Police has 14 PCs, two sergeants and one chief inspector and Mr Munro said: "We're still not representing our communities."

Mr Munro said he had been doing work in the Maindee area of Newport to promote a career in policing to BME children.

Uzo Iwobi, chief executive of Race Council Cymru, said: "It's important that the police service resembles the communities it serves. Something that is really clear is the police need to look at their culture."

Ms Iwobi said a lack of "good news stories" about BME officers progressing through the ranks would not encourage others to pursue a career in policing.

North Wales Police's head of diversity, Gregory George, said: "The force has set up a strategic positive action working group to address this issue of under representation and we actively encourage new recruits from a range of different backgrounds."