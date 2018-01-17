Image copyright PA | Met Office

Weather warnings continue across Wales on Wednesday with wind gusts of up to 80mph expected in some areas, the Met Office has said.

The yellow "be aware" alert is in place from 21:00 GMT until 11:00 on Thursday.

North Wales is said to be most at risk of "damaging winds" but the Met Office said locations were not certain.

A further yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice is in place until 11:00 on Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected, leading to some surface water flooding in places."

It warned the strong winds could cause travel disruption and power cuts.

Large waves are expected off some western coasts, causing debris to be flung on to seafronts and coastal roads.