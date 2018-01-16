Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Miracle the seal has been renamed Marina by RSPCA staff

A seal pup rescued on a Welsh beach is nearing her release weight.

The seal's weight had plummeted after she became trapped by boulders on Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot for at least two days in November.

Nicknamed Miracle by rescuers, she was taken to an RSPCA seal sanctuary near Taunton, Somerset, and placed in an indoor pool.

She has now been renamed Marina and transferred to an outdoor pool after almost doubling her weight.

Marina is being rehabilitated at the RSPCA's West Hatch Animal Centre.

Image copyright RNLI Port Talbot Image caption The seal became trapped amid rocks and boulders, and access to the animal was exceptionally difficult, the RSPCA said

An RSPCA Cymru spokesman said: "We're delighted with how Marina has been doing at our specialist facilities at West Hatch after such an incredible rescue in the Port Talbot area.

"Initially, she was not self-feeding, but has progressed brilliantly, and kicked off 2018 by being moved to an outside pool with fellow seal Beatle.

"Marina has been gaining weight and is currently 9kg (20lb) away from the 35kg (77lb) mark - which is the release weight for a female grey seal."

When the seal was admitted to West Hatch in November, she weighed just 14kg (31lb) and was unable to self-feed.

Before being able to free her at Aberavon, engineers had to use a lifting gantry to shift a one-tonne boulder.

Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption A one-tonne boulder had to be removed

The RSPCA spokesman added: "Rehabilitation will soon see her moved to an even bigger and much deeper pool, so she can gain fitness before her release."

The release date has not yet been set.