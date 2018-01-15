Image copyright Getty Images

Snow and ice is set to be followed by winds of up to 70mph, prompting two weather warnings for Wales this week.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" snow and ice warning is in effect from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday until 11:00 on Wednesday.

This is followed by a warning for wind, which starts at 21:00 on Wednesday and lasts until 13:00 on Thursday.

Up to 2.3in (6cm) of snow could fall on high ground, followed by gusts of 60-70mph (95-110km/h) causing "large waves" on some west Wales coasts.

The Met Office expects road, rail and ferry services to be hit and it is possible some bridges may be forced to close.

The chief forecaster said showers would turn to sleet, hail and snow late on Monday night, causing travel delays and the possible cancellation of public transport but "a slushy cover of one or 2cm" was more likely at lower levels.

The wind is expected to cause power cuts and the Met Office said "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" were possible.