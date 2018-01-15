Image copyright Getty Images

The charge for North Wales Police is set to go up by 3.58% in a move the police and crime commissioner said would fund extra officers.

PCC Arfon Jones said the cash would pay for an extra 43 officers and staff and safeguard 15 police officers' jobs.

The increase would see the average band D home pay an extra £9.09 a year.

Mr Jones said reserves were "stable and healthy" and the extra money would be used for extra expenditure in 2018-19.

North Wales Police and Crime Panel will decide on the plan at a meeting on 22 January.

In December, the Home Office said North Wales Police's budget would rise from £143m in 2017-18 to £147m in 2018-19.

But Mr Jones said this amounted to a £2.1m cut when inflation was taken into account.

The force is in the process of making £7m worth of budget cuts by 2020.

Mr Jones added: "The level of the precept is crucial to the effectiveness of the force in keeping north Wales a safe place to live, work and visit and setting it is one of my principal responsibilities.

"Last year we employed an additional 46 new people and this year we will employ 43 more, many of whom will free more officers for frontline duties."