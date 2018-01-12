Image copyright Thinkstock

Wales' chief vet has urged poultry keepers to be vigilant to the signs of avian (bird) flu after 17 cases were confirmed in Dorset.

Prof Christianne Glossop said there was a "constant risk" the disease may come to Wales during the migration season.

Keepers should ensure poultry and other captive birds are kept out of contact with wild birds.

Any unexplained deaths or sickness in their birds should also be reported to a vet immediately.

Image caption "I cannot stress enough the importance of practicing the very highest levels of biosecurity"

Prof Glossop said keepers must prepare to take actions such as feeding and watering birds under cover to help reduce the chance of their birds becoming infected.

The risk of bird flu to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency said it did not pose a risk to UK consumers.