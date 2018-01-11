Met Office yellow 'be aware' warning for fog in Wales
- 11 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Poor visibility caused by fog could lead to travel disruption in parts of Wales on Thursday, the Met Office has warned.
A yellow "be aware" fog warning is in place for all but the most westerly counties, until 11:00 GMT.
The forecaster said slower journey times were possible.
There is also a chance of delays to flights.