Attempts to designate a Torfaen field a village green have cost a council £30,000 to fight the application.

Cwmbran resident Lynn Morgan wants land known as Llantarnam School playing field added to the council's register of town and village greens.

It would put restrictions on any potential future developments on the site, which is earmarked for 226 homes.

On Thursday, councillors will be asked to reject the request as the land has not been used for sport or pastimes.

In her application, Mrs Morgan said: "I have canvassed local people and know that they feel as strongly as I do about the prospect of losing this valuable area."

A three-day public inquiry was held in July and, in supporting evidence at the hearing, people living nearby expressed concerns about a development being built on the land.

The council said it had already spent £30,000 on fees to the planning inspector, legal costs and required advertising, not including "the significant amount of officer time from numerous council departments".

A town or village green can be registered if "a significant number of the inhabitants of any locality... have indulged as of right in lawful sports and pastimes on the land for a period of at least 20 years".

A report by barrister Ruth Stockley following the public inquiry said Mrs Morgan had failed to demonstrate this and recommended the council reject the application.