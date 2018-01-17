Your pictures: 10-16 January 2018

  • 17 January 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Sunset over the sea John Hughes

    A moment of bliss, taken by Mathew John Hughes, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd.

  • A sky full of stars at Llyn Nantlle Uchaf in Gwynedd James Williams

    James Williams captured this beautiful image of a sky full of stars at Llyn Nantlle Uchaf in Gwynedd.

  • A leaf with a mountain backdrop in Llangollen, Denbighshire Kelly Jones

    Kelly Jones captured this stunning image in Llangollen, Denbighshire.

  • Rhossili, Gower Ashley Williams

    Ashley Williams took this image of the Worm’s Head and his pup at Rhossili, on Gower.

  • Winter sun over Snowdonia landscape Jason Rawles

    Jason Rawles captured Snowdonia at its finest in the winter sunshine.

  • Foggy morning over Swansea a Tom Archer

    Foggy morning over Swansea and the DVLA building as viewed by Tom Archer from Helimed 57, the Wales Air Ambulance.

  • Barry Island sunset June Bellinger

    June Bellinger captured this stunning Barry Island sunset.

  • Snowdrop Laura Shepherd

    A glimmer of spring? Laura Shepherd saw her first snowdrop of the year near Presteigne in Powys.

  • Sunset at Barmouth beach, Gwynedd David Craik

    Other worldly... David Craik captured this sunset at Barmouth beach, Gwynedd.

  • Sheep at Ela Fraczkowska from Cardiff Ela Fraczkowska

    Sheep at Dunraven Bay, Southerndown, Bridgend, courtesy of Ela Fraczkowska from Cardiff.

  • Sunrise over Pembrokeshire's Carew Castle Mandy Llewellyn

    Sunrise over Pembrokeshire's Carew Castle by Mandy Llewellyn.

