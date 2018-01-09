Image copyright GWR

Train services in south Wales have been delayed and cancelled after major disruption in England.

Great Western Railway main line trains between south Wales and London face delays following a fault with the signalling system near Paddington.

Services through Bristol Temple Meads have been cancelled after signal cables were stolen near Filton Abbey Wood.

Lines to and from south Wales have reopened but passengers were warned to expect delays until 11:00 GMT.

Replacement buses have been requested but are so far unavailable. Great Western are advising passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary

Railway cable theft caused more than 10,000 minutes of delays to passengers in Wales last year.