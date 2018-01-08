Image caption Nazir Afzal's work has helped change the landscape of child protection

Two new advisors who will help tackle various forms of violence have been appointed by the Welsh Government.

Yasmin Khan and Nazir Afzal will advise on how best to implement legislation concerning violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

They will also work with victims and survivors to improve the way services are delivered.

Welsh Government leader of the house, Julie James, said they will provide "valuable leadership".

Mr Afzal was chief crown prosecutor for north west England.

During his career he prosecuted some of the most high-profile cases in the country, including the so-called Rochdale grooming gang.

Ms Khan founded the forced marriage and honour based charity, the Halo Project.

She has worked at addressing inequalities, particularly for women, in the fields of employment, education and training.