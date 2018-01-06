Image copyright Getty Images

About 12,000 people in Wales are living with hepatitis C, half of whom have it unknowingly, a charity has said.

The Hepatitis C Trust said many people did not know sharing razors increased their risk of contracting it.

Wales aims to eliminate the virus as a major public health threat by 2030.

Dr Christopher Williams from Public Health Wales said: "Those at risk should consider seeking advice and testing, so they can benefit from treatment if needed."

The Welsh Government has put £12m towards the cost of a new range of medicines called direct-acting antivirals which are highly effective in clearing the virus from infected patients.

The Hepatitis C Trust said while many people understood drug takers were at risk of contracting the virus, less well-known was that sharing household items such as a toothbrush or hair clippers also increased people's chances of getting it.

Dr Williams, a consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: "Treatments for hepatitis C are available and can clear the virus in approximately 50 to 60% of those treated.

"Even if the treatment does not clear the virus, it may still slow down the progression of inflammation and liver damage."

The Hepatitis C Trust will be at St David's Shopping Centre in Cardiff on Saturday, explaining how people can get tested and treated.

What is hepatitis C?