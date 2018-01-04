Image copyright Chris Pain

Strong winds could bring disruption across Wales on Thursday, forecasters have warned.

Travel and public transport is set to be affected with Irish Ferries and Stena Line ferry services between Wales and Ireland delayed or cancelled.

The Met Office has yellow "be aware" warning in force until 19:00 GMT with gusts of up to 60mph (96km/h) expected.

One lane is shut and there is speed restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge while some homes have lost power.

"We could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph that could cause problems on the roads and along coastal areas," said BBC Wales weather forecaster Behnaz Akhgar.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Strong wind weather warning for Wales

The four flood warnings in place are for tidal areas in Carmarthen and Pembrokeshire at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park, Crofty, Pendine and Dale.

Natural Resources Wales has also reported a number of flood alerts across Wales.

The A477 Cleddau Bridge in near Pembroke Dock is closed to high sided vehicles due to strong winds.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Some roads around Cardigan have experienced flooding

The Promenade in Old Colwyn is still closed and the Met Office have warned that Wales will suffer the strongest winds throughout Thursday morning.

Pont-Y-Cob Road in the Gowerton area of Swansea between Bryn-Y-Mor Road and Waun Road is shut because of flooding.

Western Power Distribution has reported that hundreds of homes across Wales are without power.

Thursday's winds follows Storm Eleanor, which battered the Welsh coast with winds of up to 79mph.

How have you been affected by the wind? Send us your pictures.