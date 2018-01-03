In pictures: Storm Eleanor
With winds of up to 79mph battering the Welsh coast, here is visual round-up of the storm across Wales.
-
Chris Pain
Waves crashing at Porthcawl, south Wales.
-
BBC
Flooding on Aberystwyth promenade.
-
SW Police
A lucky escape for this driver after hitting a fallen tree in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan. The police reported the driver had slight injuries.
-
PA
Waves crash against the sea wall in Aberystwyth in west Wales.
-
SW Police Swansea
A tree down on Garth Road, Ynystawe.
-
BBC
High water levels at Tintern, Monmouthshire.
-
BBC
Meanwhile...all quiet on the Western coast in Porthmadog Harbour.