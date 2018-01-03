In pictures: Storm Eleanor

  • 3 January 2018

With winds of up to 79mph battering the Welsh coast, here is visual round-up of the storm across Wales.

  • waves Chris Pain

    Waves crashing at Porthcawl, south Wales.

  • Floods at Aber BBC

    Flooding on Aberystwyth promenade.

  • car SW Police

    A lucky escape for this driver after hitting a fallen tree in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan. The police reported the driver had slight injuries.

  • waves PA

    Waves crash against the sea wall in Aberystwyth in west Wales.

  • tree fallen SW Police Swansea

    A tree down on Garth Road, Ynystawe.

  • high water BBC

    High water levels at Tintern, Monmouthshire.

  • porthmadog BBC

    Meanwhile...all quiet on the Western coast in Porthmadog Harbour.

More on this story