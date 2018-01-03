Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Eleanor: Waves batter Trearddur Bay on Anglesey, captured by Warren Cardwell

A tree fell on a car leaving a man needing treatment as Wales dealt with high winds and the fallout of Storm Eleanor.

It happened at Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, with paramedics attending.

Gusts of up to 79mph (130km/h) hit the coast overnight and a yellow "be aware" weather warning is in place for the whole of Wales until 18:00 GMT.

There are currently 36 flood warnings in force - covering coast and tidal estuary areas of Wales.

Also, about 300 customers of Western Power Distribution across Wales are without electricity.

A roof that blew on to the road has also closed St Bride's Way in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

Image copyright Twitter/ South Wales Police Image caption South Wales Police tweeted that a driver escaped with minor injuries after hitting a fallen tree in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan

On Tuesday, gusts of 79mph (127km/h) were recorded in Capel Curig, Conwy county, with a warning from Natural Resources Wales that large waves and debris could cause injury.

NRW's Ceri Jones said: "Large waves could overtop defences and throw up debris - this could easily cause injury or knock you off your feet."

Pembrokeshire council also issued a warning for several areas, including Amroth and Newgale, about overtopping waves.

The problems have been caused as Storm Eleanor - the fifth-named storm of the season - approached the UK from the Atlantic.

Arriva Trains Wales has suspended its service between Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd and North Llanrwst, Conwy, because of expected flooding on the line.

Meanwhile, the Aberdyfi Coastguard landed in Tywyn, Gwynedd, on Tuesday evening to transfer a pregnant woman, who had gone into early labour, to the specialist neonatal unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Mid and North West Wales Coastguard posted on Facebook: "Despite the appalling conditions the R936 (helicopter) was able to make the trip safely and took the lady to hospital.

"We're amazed at what the search and rescue helicopter guys can get through."

Image caption Waves flooded on to Aberystwyth seafront

Strong winds have also closed the M48 Severn bridge in both directions in Monmouthshire, with diversions in place over the M4 crossing.

High tides have also shut the A487 at Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, until at least 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Flooding has closed the A4109, Aberdulais, Neath Port Talbot and strong winds mean the Britannia Bridge, Anglesey, and the Cleddau Bridge, Pembrokeshire, are both closed to high-side vehicles.

And the A466 in Tintern, Monmouthshire, will be closed at the junction with Trelleck Road and the junction with Royal George during high tide on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Coastguard also reported 12 ships are sheltering from high winds off Moelfre, on the east coast of Anglesey.

Meanwhile, Stena Line has cancelled ferries between Fishguard and Rosslare and Irish Ferries crossings between Pembroke and Rosslare, and Holyhead and Dublin.