Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Coastal areas, such as Porthcawl, could see large waves

Strong winds could disrupt transport and lead to road and bridge closures across Wales, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow "be aware" warning is in place between 00:05 GMT and 22:00 on Wednesday, as other parts of the UK are set to be hit by Storm Eleanor.

The forecaster said wind gusts of up to 80mph were possible in the most exposed coastal areas.

This, along with high tides, could cause large waves, leading to debris.

The alert added there was a small chance of injuries and danger to life, as well as minor property damage and disruption to power and other services.