Rail passengers are being urged to plan ahead as Arriva Train Wales intends to shutdown its services for New Year's Eve celebrations.

There will be fewer trains running from 20:00 GMT on Sunday, with services stopping completely at 22:00.

The company has urged passengers to "ensure you can complete your journey" by the cut off time.

On New Year's Day, trains will start later than normal, and no Cardiff Valley lines will operate.

Valley lines will run on Tuesday, but again, later than normal.

A 24-hour strike is also expected to cause disruption on some of the UK's main railway lines on New Year's Eve.

A walkout by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) members will cause delays and cancellations on South Western Railway and CrossCountry networks.

The union said it was striking over concerns about rosters, Sunday working and guards on trains.

There is also New Year's Eve disruption for ferry passengers.

Irish Ferries cancelled three sailings between Dublin and Holyhead due to adverse weather conditions - the 08:45, 14:15 and 14:30 crossings.

It apologised for the inconvenience and said customers could be accommodated on a later cruise ferry sailing.

National Express' 890 bus service, which travels between Pembroke Dock and Cardiff, has also been cancelled. Affected passengers have been asked to contact the company for assistance.

Cardiff Bus said it was running free evening and night buses on certain routes from 20:00 on New Year's Eve to 03:00 on New Year's Day. There will also be some day services on New Year's Day.

Newport Bus said some services would finish earlier on New Year's Eve, with the last bus being at 18:50. There will be no services on New Year's Day.