Wales rugby star Sam Warburton and former Secretary of State for Wales, Cheryl Gillan have been named in the 2018 New Year Honours list.

The Llandaff-born politician is made a dame for political and public service.

British and Irish Lions captain Warbuton is awarded an OBE.

Police chiefs, teachers, health workers and academics were also honoured, along with dozens of community stalwarts from around Wales.

Mrs Gillan is honoured for her political and public service

Mrs Gillan, 65, was first elected as MP for Chesham and Amersham in 1992, and is the longest serving Conservative female MP in parliament.

She was the first woman to serve as secretary of state for Wales, a post she held from 2010-2012.

Mrs Gillan said she was "delighted to receive this recognition".

Cardiff Blues flanker Warburton captained the British and Irish Lions on two tours, winning the first in Australia in 2013 and tying the second in New Zealand in 2017.

The 29-year-old from Cardiff has won 74 caps for Wales, and at the age of 22 became Wales' second youngest captain after Gareth Edwards.

He has led Wales on a record 48 occasions.

There was recognition for organisers of the annual Hay Festival in Powys.

The event's co-founder and director Peter Florence is made a CBE and its chairwoman, Revel Guest an OBE for services to literature.

Hay Festival director, Peter Florence

Also recognised in the arts is novelist Deborah Moggach, who lives in Presteigne in Powys. She is made an OBE.

The author wrote These Foolish Things which was adapted into the movie The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Michael Bell is made an MBE for services to the Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra, which he formed in 1982 and has been conductor of for 35 years.

David Melding is a former deputy presiding officer for the National Assembly for Wales

Assembly member David Melding is awarded a CBE.

First elected in 1999, he also served as the Welsh Conservatives' director of policy, writing manifestos for the 2003, 2007 and 2011 assembly elections.

Mr Melding said he was "delighted".

"The letter informing me was waiting for me when I returned home after paying a large car repair bill... so that day did end well!" he joked.

PC Richard Morgan receives an MBE for charitable services to armed forces veterans

North Wales Police and South Wales Police officers also feature in the list.

North Wales' Det Con Timothy Bird is awarded an MBE for services to policing and Sgt Scott Gallagher the same award for services to the National Police Air Service.

South Wales Police PC Richard Morgan is also made an MBE.

A former Royal Marine, he led expeditions including trekking with an amputee across Greenland and climbing with injured service personnel up Mount Kilimanjaro and to Antarctica.

"It is a huge privilege to be recognised, but I feel I am just the custodian as it's not just about me. It's about all the people who have given their time, knowledge and effort," he said.

Michael 'Mick' Giannasi said the honour "came as a huge surprise"

In the health service, the chairman of the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Michael Giannasi receives a CBE.

He retired from the police service in 2011 after a career spanning 31 years.

During that time, he served in three police forces and rose to the rank of chief constable.

The same CBE honour is given to Philip Routledge a consultant physician at Llandough Hospital in Vale of Glamorgan.