Two of Wales' top sports stars have announced their engagement on social media.

Northampton Saints and Wales rugby wing George North proposed to Olympic cyclist Becky James over Christmas.

He posted a picture of the pair on his Instagram account, saying "my dearest ReBecky said yes".

James said "December had been the best" and that she was "the luckiest girl in the world". She added: "I can't wait to marry my best friend."

The double track world champion and Olympic silver medallist announced her retirement from cycling earlier this year.

North is to return to Wales on a national dual contract at the end of the season.