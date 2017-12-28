Image copyright BBC | Met Office

Slips and falls on icy surfaces could cause injuries as cold weather conditions affect Wales on Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow ice "be aware" warning covered all 22 local authority areas.

Icy patches were expected to develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with injuries possible from slips and falls, a spokesman said.

North Wales Police said there had been reports of several crashes on the region's roads.

The weather warning was in place until 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Power has been restored to most homes after hundreds were affected by the weather, according to Western Power Distribution.