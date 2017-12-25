Image copyright Nicky Hillman Image caption Snow fell thick and fast in Builth Wells, Powys earlier this month

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and snow across Wales starting on Boxing Day.

The yellow "be aware" warning is in force from 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to 11:00 on Wednesday.

The Met Office said heavy rain could turn to snow in parts, with a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded.

Travel disruption is also expected due to standing water or snow.

Areas which could face disruption are Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Powys, Wrexham, Carmarthenshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Newport.

Earlier this month hundreds of schools were forced to close after heavy snow in parts of Wales.