Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Dippers charges towards the water on Cefn Sidan

More than 1,000 people braved icy waters to take part in Boxing Day swims across south Wales.

The 47th annual swim in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, had a comic characters theme this year.

There were also fancy dressed swimmers on Cefn Sidan for the Pembrey Country Park Walrus Dip, now in its 32nd year.

The National Lido of Wales in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf was also open to swimmers for the second Boxing Day running.

Image caption Comic characters in the water at Tenby's Boxing Day swim

Image copyright Kelly McFadden Image caption "Everybody's gone smurfin" at Tenby

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Fancy dressed swimmers splash about in the water in Cefn Sidan