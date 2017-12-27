Your Pictures: 20-26 December

  • 27 December 2017

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Sunrise over hillside in Fishguard Charles Lamb

    Charles Lamb got up early to take this from his farm in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.

  • A carved wooden dragon in front of a Christmas tree Nathanael Jones

    Roaring into Christmas: Nathanael Jones took this very festive and Welsh image.

  • The silhouette of a person sat on rocks as the sun sets Glenn Kirkham

    Glenn Kirkham took this stunning image at Newborough Beach on Anglesey.

  • Silhouettes of boys against the backdrop of an orange sky Barbara Fuller

    Silhouettes in the sunset: Barbara Fuller photographed this group of boys as they walked along the sea defence rocks in Tywyn, Gwynedd.

  • Sunrise over Fan y Big by Paul Hughes Paul Hughes

    Early riser: Paul Hughes took this snap of the sunrise over the summit of Fan y Big in the Brecon Beacons.

  • Les Morgan captured this wintry picture from the Mon and Brecon canal Les Morgan

    Les Morgan captured this wintry picture from the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.

  • Walking off the turkey: Claire Illari took this photo on walk with her dog around Caerphilly Claire Illari

    Walking off the turkey: Claire Illari took this photo on a walk with her dog around Caerphilly.

  • Surfing at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, at Christmas Ceri Brown

    This is how they do a White Christmas at Newgale in Pembrokeshire - according to Ceri Brown.

  • Robin in a tree Dylan Lewis

    This robin was captured at Tywyn in Gwynedd by Dylan Lewis

  • Fireworks lighting up Conwy Castle DAFYDD MURRAY

    Celebrating the start of Christmas - this colourful firework display was snapped by Dafydd Murray in Conwy.

  • Black and white shot of the remains of the Helvetia wreck at Rhossili Bay, Gower Ryan Owen

    Ryan Owen took this atmospheric shot of the remains of the Helvetia - wrecked on the Gower coast at Rhossili Bay in 1887.

  • Wales Millennium Centre lit at night with a Christmas tree in foreground Alun Nevett

    Lighting up Cardiff Bay - Alun Nevett captured this festive shot of the Wales Millennium Centre

