Your Pictures in Wales: 6-12 December 2017

  • 13 December 2017

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • A rainbow over the old lime works at East Aberthaw Louise Franklin

    A rainbow over a relic: Louise Franklin captured the old lime works at East Aberthaw, bathed in golden sunlight. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.

  • A moody sunset over the Usk Estuary at Newport Wetlands Nick Dallimore

    There's a storm brewing: Nick Dallimore captured this moody sunset over the Usk Estuary at Newport Wetlands.

  • A shot of the Brecon Beacons covered in a blanket of snow is getting us in the Christmas spirit Alison Lucas

    Let it snow: Alison Lucas' shot of the Brecon Beacons covered in a blanket of snow is getting us in the Christmas spirit.

  • A stag Roger Jepson

    Roger Jepson snapped this magnificent picture of a majestic stag in Llanidloes, Powys

  • Pontsticill Reservoir Jordan Jones

    A snap from a snowy stroll on the banks of the Pontsticill Reservoir by Jordan Jones of Cwmdare

  • Lilly the dog wearing a Santa hat in the snow Tracey Coombe

    Santa paws: Tracey Coombe took this festive photo of Lilly in the snow in Blackwood.

  • A garden bird in a snowy tree Dave Trotman

    Dave Trotman took this photo of a bird in his hawthorn tree in Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire

  • Snow on the Snowdonia mountains near Blaenau Ffestiniog by Helen Macnibbler Helen Macnibbler

    A dusting of the white stuff over the Snowdonia mountains, near Blaenau Ffestiniog, was snapped by Helen Macnibbler.

  • Pony in Upper Brynamman, Black Mountains, taken by Steve J Huggett Steve J Huggett

    This pony was captured on camera by Steve J Huggett at Upper Brynamman, in the Black Mountains.

  • Afternoon stroll along the River Taff Quakers Yard Treharris by Chris Phillips Chris Phillips

    An afternoon stroll along the River Taff, Quakers Yard, Treharris by Chris Phillips.

  • Reflections in the water at Cwm Idwal, Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia National Park, by Martin Wall Martin Wall

    On reflection... This snap at Cwm Idwal, Ogwen Valley, in Snowdonia National Park, was taken by Martin Wall.

  • Keith Hughes: Look up to find beauty. Tree near River Severn, Welshpool, by Keith Hughes Keith Hughes

    "Look up to find beauty," says Keith Hughes, who took this photo of a snow-covered tree near the River Severn at Welshpool.

