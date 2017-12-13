Your Pictures in Wales: 6-12 December 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Louise Franklin
A rainbow over a relic: Louise Franklin captured the old lime works at East Aberthaw, bathed in golden sunlight. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.
-
Nick Dallimore
There's a storm brewing: Nick Dallimore captured this moody sunset over the Usk Estuary at Newport Wetlands.
-
Alison Lucas
Let it snow: Alison Lucas' shot of the Brecon Beacons covered in a blanket of snow is getting us in the Christmas spirit.
-
Roger Jepson
Roger Jepson snapped this magnificent picture of a majestic stag in Llanidloes, Powys
-
Jordan Jones
A snap from a snowy stroll on the banks of the Pontsticill Reservoir by Jordan Jones of Cwmdare
-
Tracey Coombe
Santa paws: Tracey Coombe took this festive photo of Lilly in the snow in Blackwood.
-
Dave Trotman
Dave Trotman took this photo of a bird in his hawthorn tree in Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire
-
Helen Macnibbler
A dusting of the white stuff over the Snowdonia mountains, near Blaenau Ffestiniog, was snapped by Helen Macnibbler.
-
Steve J Huggett
This pony was captured on camera by Steve J Huggett at Upper Brynamman, in the Black Mountains.
-
Chris Phillips
An afternoon stroll along the River Taff, Quakers Yard, Treharris by Chris Phillips.
-
Martin Wall
On reflection... This snap at Cwm Idwal, Ogwen Valley, in Snowdonia National Park, was taken by Martin Wall.
-
Keith Hughes
"Look up to find beauty," says Keith Hughes, who took this photo of a snow-covered tree near the River Severn at Welshpool.