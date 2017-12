Image copyright Google

A man in his 60s has died after becoming trapped in machinery at a recycling plant in Conwy county.

Firefighters and ambulances were called to Recycle Cymru at Tir Llwyd industrial estate in Kinmel Bay near Rhyl at about 19:30 GMT on Thursday.

But North Wales Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The company's owner Stephen Jones said he was "devastated". An investigation is continuing and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.