Image copyright Frank Auerbach Image caption Albert Street, a 2010 drawing by Frank Auerbach - one of Britain’s most celebrated living artists

Artists including Frank Auerbach and Kevin Sinnott have donated works to a Welsh school's fundraiser to build a new art wing.

Cowbridge Comprehensive School in Vale of Glamorgan is staging an auction to raise some of the £100,000 needed.

Teacher Daisy Prendergast, who is the daughter of the late landscape painter Peter Prendergast, approached dozens of artists.

Advance bids have already been received for some of the works.

They will be auctioned on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Prendergast said she was "extremely excited" when she received the drawing by Auerbach, who has been called by some the UK's "greatest living artist".

She said: "I opened the envelope and inside it, wrapped in tissue paper, was this beautiful little drawing. I was like a star-struck teenager, I was so excited."

She said the work was "incredibly energetic, very colourful".

Ms Prendergast added: "It is incredibly vibrant, lively and fresh. It feels so contemporary."

The drawing, which carries a reserve price of £4,500, is titled Albert Street and was drawn by the artist in 2010.

In a letter accompanying his donation, Auerbach wrote that he received multiple requests for works to be donated to good causes but chose to respond to this appeal because of his fondness for Ms Prendergast's father, who he had taught at the Slade school of art.

Image copyright Kevin Sinnott Image caption Detail of Mother and Son (2011) by Kevin Sinnott, which is expected to raise up to £2,500

Image copyright Sally Moore Image caption Home, an oil by award-winning, Barry-born artist Sally Moore

Welsh artist Kevin Sinnott has donated Mother and Son, which has no reserve price but is valued at £1,500-£2,500.

Other artists to have donated works include Sally Moore, Liam O'Connor, and Brendan Stuart Burns, while a Peter Prendergast landscape has also been donated by his family.

Image copyright Abi Bird Image caption There are works by students too, including Abi Bird

Image copyright Emma Dando Image caption This is by student Emma Dando

Students at the school have submitted works, which will be auctioned alongside those of the professional artists.

Ms Prendergast said the money raised would go towards an extension of the school's art department.

"For a long time, we have tried to get the art department extended. Basically, all of the current rooms are worked in at all times, and there is never anywhere for teachers or students to work if they haven't got a lesson," she added.

'Some competition'

"Year 12 and 13 especially, who want to work independently, really need somewhere to work."

She said the auction was the first event in a "10-year plan" to raise the £100,000 needed.

"There's a fair amount of talk in the community about the Auerbach and I think there will be some competition for that on Sunday," Ms Prendergast added.