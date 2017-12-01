Image copyright PA

Twenty NatWest bank branches are to close in Wales.

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) announced it would shut the branches in May and June next year.

The bank said the closures were due to changes in the way people use its services, with customers choosing to bank online or on mobile instead.

Unite said serious questions needed to be asked about whether the closures marked the end of branch network banking.

All but one branch in Wales have less than 100 regular customers each week, RBS said.

Porthcawl has 106 customers who visit the branch on a weekly basis, yet Cardiff North has 27 regular customers while Chepstow has just 24.

"We provide our customers with more ways to bank than ever before - customers can choose from a range of digital, face-to-face and local options," a RBS spokesman said.

"The way people bank with us has changed radically over the last few years: since 2014, the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40%.

"During the same period mobile transactions have increased by 73%; and in the first half of 2017, there were 1.1 billion mobile and online transactions carried out by our customers: an increase of 41% since 2014."

The closures are part of UK-wide cuts, with RBS closing 259 branches - one in four of its outlets - and cutting 680 jobs.

Image copyright Jaggery /Geograph Image caption The NatWest bank in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, is one of the branches which will close

Banks are set to close in: