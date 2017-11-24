Image caption Father Thaddeus Kotik befriended children on the island

An abbot suspected a Caldey Island monk was a paedophile yet did not report him until years later, a victim has said.

In total, 11 women have accused Father Thaddeus Kotik, who died in 1992, of abusing them in the 1970s and 1980s.

The island's current abbot Brother Daniel van Santvoort apologised for how complaints were handled in 1990.

However, the lead plaintiff in a civil action against the abbey said Brother Daniel suspected Father Thaddeus abused children and even confronted him.

He has been asked to comment on the claims.

Brother Daniel's predecessor, Brother Robert O'Brien failed to pass on complaints to police when they were originally made in 1990.

But the victim, Charlotte who now lives in Sydney, Australia, said when the current abbot met her in 2014, he disclosed he thought Father Thaddeus was a paedophile.

"The abbot told us - in front of a witness - that he himself suspected that Father Thaddeus was a paedophile and that he confronted him," she said.

"He told us Father Thaddeus' response was 'you're not being charitable' and it ended at that."

Charlotte said the abbot then shrugged his shoulders and spread his hands out as if to say "he had tried but could do nothing more".

Details were passed on to police following allegations made that year, with an out-of-court settlement following.

She described victims reporting abuse "many times" before this to parents, school staff and the former abbot, with no "effective investigation" following.

"It all fell on deaf, religious ears. No one wanted to hear these words. No-one. It's too uncomfortable for everyone," she said.

"We were told 'please go away girls and stop saying such disgusting things'."

She said the abbey claimed the women were out of time to take action due to time limits legislation, and called this "unfair".

"To argue that we didn't come forward before our 21st birthday is obviously incorrect - and we all have documentation to support this," Charlotte added.

"It is so, so evil to use a legal, outdated loophole - which is being banned elsewhere - against us."

Image caption Caldey Island is a popular tourist attraction

Charlotte said her message to the public was "don't read this and get sad - get furious".

"Why do so many ordained men want to have sexual relationships with little girls? We need to answer this question," she said.

"It is not a shame, or a tragedy, it is an outrage and it has to stop."

She also questioned why Brother Daniel failed to to go to police when her cousin Adele made allegations in 2010.

Adele described the recent apology as "hollow", saying the abbot repeatedly referred to "allegations" and "alleged" despite the case being settled.

She said any genuine apology would recognise the abuse happened.

Describing the abbot's words as "truly shameful", Adele added: "The island needs to be known, henceforth as 'the island of shame'."

Meanwhile, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Friday two more people had reported offences by Father Thaddeus between 1977 and 1987.

They are also investigating allegations of a separate sexual assault by a visitor to Caldey Island that was reported by one of the original six victims.

The parents of another alleged victim, Emily, demanded an apology from Father Daniel, claiming he failed to get back to them after they contacted him.

Emily's mother said claims the abbey was "truly sorry" were inconsistent with behaviour as women sought acknowledgement of offences, an apology and compensation.

"If the abbey and the abbot are truly sorry and they feel sorrow for any lay people affected by one of their own, then why did they fight us so ruthlessly during the case?" she said.

"Why did they allow their lawyers to accuse us of leaving it too long to come forward?

"Of not being able to prove that the abuse happened? And to then offer such pathetic compensation?"

Emily said Brother Daniel's statement was not an apology for the abuse but for not reporting crimes to the authorities.

"I have not received any empathy or support from him in any shape or form - in fact, only hostility and unkindness," she said.

Her mother has kept a letter from the previous abbot Brother Robert O'Brien for nearly 30 years as evidence.

In it, he promised to tell parents about the risk Father Thaddeus posed. He hoped school teachers would then be persuaded to report him.

Emily's mother has called on Brother Daniel to meet her and discuss what has happened.

Another of the six plaintiffs said she would try to take the apology at face value but it was a shame that it came so late.

"One wonders if it is genuine or a result of being 'backed into a corner' by the extensive media coverage and concern about the impact to revenue from tourism," she said.