A yellow "be aware" warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for most of Wales.

The warning, in 18 of Wales' 22 counties, runs from 17:00 GMT on Friday until 10:00 on Saturday and largely excludes coastal areas.

The Met Office said slippery surfaces could cause difficult driving conditions and icy patches were likely on untreated roads and pavements.

Snow showers, mainly over high ground, are also expected.