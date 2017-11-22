From the section

Image copyright Met Office

Forecasters have issued weather warnings for strong wind and heavy rain in Wales.

The yellow "be aware" alerts start at 09:00 GMT on Wednesday, with gusts of up to 70mph (113km/h) anticipated along the coast and over high ground.

Between 25-50mm of "heavy and persistent" rain is expected to fall in parts of north west Wales.

The Met Office warned "delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely".

"Outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions," the forecaster added.

The warning is in place until 07:00 on Thursday.