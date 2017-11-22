Your Pictures in Wales: 15-21 November 2017

  • 22 November 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Penarth Pier Donald McNaught

    Donald McNaught took this black and white shot of Penarth Pier in Vale of Glamorgan. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.

  • Conwy Castle lit up Michael Lomax

    Conwy Castle painted in light at night by Michael Lomax.

  • Robin at Forest Farm, Cardiff Thomas Clode

    This chirpy robin was captured on camera by Thomas Clode at Forest Farm in Cardiff.

  • The boathouse of Dylan Thomas on the banks of Laugharne Estuary Leigh Griffiths-Cole

    Poet Dylan Thomas's boathouse on the banks of Laugharne Estuary, in Carmarthenshire, was captured by Leigh Griffiths-Cole from Porthcawl.

  • Dog on sunset beach Chris Brown

    Chris Brown took this sunset picture of his best friend on Monknash beach in Vale of Glamorgan.

  • St Lythans burial chamber in Vale of Glamorgan Alison Lucas

    Alison Lucas captured the sunset over St Lythans burial chamber in Vale of Glamorgan.

  • Wen Park, Nelson Ceri Tracey

    Frosty grass contrasts with sunlit trees in Wen Park, Nelson, Caerphilly county, as seen by Ceri Tracey.

  • Porthkerry viaduct Keris Thomas

    The sun lights up the viaduct at Porthkerry Park in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, as seen by Keris Thomas.

  • Sheep at the Blorenge near Abergavenny Sian Edmunds

    Not a baaaad day for a walk: Sian Edmunds photographed this sheep at the Blorenge near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

  • Capel Curig river Neale Lewis-Jones

    Neale Lewis-Jones captured the fast flowing river at Capel Curig, Conwy county, while going for a walk on his birthday.

  • The Hidden Bridge at Stackpole, Pembrokeshire Mandy Llewellyn

    Autumn reflections: Mandy Llewellyn took this picture at the Hidden Bridge at Stackpole, Pembrokeshire.

  • A view of low clouds over Gower. Dave Matthews

    Dave Matthews was on Llanelli beach when he pictured this low cloud of Gower, Swansea.

