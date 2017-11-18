A petition to try to protect Flint's historic market has, so far, gathered 200 signatures as Flintshire council reviews its future and that of others at Connah's Quay and Holywell.

A charter to hold a market was first awarded to Flint over 700 years ago.

It was relocated to Church Street in an effort to revive its flagging fortunes six years.

Vendor Steve 'Sweets' Branney, who started the petition, said: "We feel it brings people into town on a Friday."

Flintshire council chief officer Clare Budden said: "The council intends to review the role and sustainability of these markets and will seek the views of the town councils, the market traders and other stakeholders."