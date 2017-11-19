Image copyright SEACAMS2 Image caption Scientists from Bangor University used the latest techniques to create an image of a ship sunk in April 1918

A lottery grant of more £400,000 will be used to search for sunken warships around the Welsh coast.

The two year project will use the latest imaging techniques to reveal underwater wrecks from World War One.

It will be run by the Royal Commission in partnership with Bangor University and the Nautical Archaeology Society.

It will "look at a part of Wales's history that lots of people might not know about," said Richard Bellamy, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund.

"The project will combine the latest technology with First World War heritage to uncover a key but often forgotten part of Wales' past."

Image copyright SEACAMS2 Image caption Underwater footage and 3D models of the shipwrecks will be published online to help tell the untold stories

Scientists from Bangor University have been working on a similar project called Seacams 2.

It was used to create an image of the shipwrecked SS Damao, which was sunk by a torpedo on 28 April, 1918.

Research and development manager for Seacams 2, Dr Michael Roberts, said the team "greatly enjoyed" their work and described it as "invaluable to a wide range of environmental studies".