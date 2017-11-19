Lottery grant to fund WWI shipwreck search project
A lottery grant of more £400,000 will be used to search for sunken warships around the Welsh coast.
The two year project will use the latest imaging techniques to reveal underwater wrecks from World War One.
It will be run by the Royal Commission in partnership with Bangor University and the Nautical Archaeology Society.
It will "look at a part of Wales's history that lots of people might not know about," said Richard Bellamy, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund.
"The project will combine the latest technology with First World War heritage to uncover a key but often forgotten part of Wales' past."
Scientists from Bangor University have been working on a similar project called Seacams 2.
It was used to create an image of the shipwrecked SS Damao, which was sunk by a torpedo on 28 April, 1918.
Research and development manager for Seacams 2, Dr Michael Roberts, said the team "greatly enjoyed" their work and described it as "invaluable to a wide range of environmental studies".