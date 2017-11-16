Image copyright Bangor University

The first nuclear research institute in Wales has been opened.

The Nuclear Futures Institute is establishing two centres at Bangor University, investigating nuclear materials science and ways of modelling the challenges facing the industry.

It is being backed by the Welsh Government's £6.5m Ser Cymru programme to bring the best scientists to Wales.

The university said the new institute would create a "global centre" of expertise in north Wales.

"As new nuclear technologies are introduced to the UK and elsewhere in the world, significant research effort is required to understand and ensure the optimal design and deployment of those new technologies," said Bangor University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof John G Hughes.

The launch of the new institute has followed the decision to locate a research network in Bangor examining nuclear boiling water reactors, with support from Hitachi-GE and Horizon Nuclear Power - the backers of the proposed Wylfa Newydd plant on Anglesey.

The new nuclear futures centre has secured one of the world's top material scientist to help lead the venture, Prof Bill Lee from Imperial College in London.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the institute reflected the Welsh Government's commitment to develop skills in the nuclear industry.

"The nuclear sector is strategically important for Wales, providing low carbon energy for homes and businesses while also offering job opportunities in a highly skilled industry," he said.