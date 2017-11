Image copyright Getty Images

An escaped horse has unwittingly helped police confront a wanted man in Carmarthenshire.

The horse was loose on a road near Pembrey on Tuesday evening when it was hit by a Toyota Yaris car.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers responding to the incident discovered the driver had two outstanding arrest warrants - for drink-driving and unpaid fines.

He was arrested on behalf of Police Scotland. The horse was checked at the scene and found to be unharmed.