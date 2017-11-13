Image caption Alys Conran scooped three prizes for Pigeon at the ceremony

Pigeon by Alys Conran has been named Wales' Book of the Year 2017.

The author was awarded with three prizes, including the people's choice winner, for her tale of childhood memories during a ceremony in Cardiff.

Other winners included Idris Reynolds who scooped the main Welsh language prize for his collection about the late Archdruid of Wales Dic Jones.

Lleucu Siencyn, of Literature Wales, said the awards were a celebration of Wales' "very best writers".

Literature Wales organises the event, but in June it was announced that responsibility for them will be transferred to the Wales Books Council.

The 2017 Welsh language People's Choice was awarded to Guto Dafydd for his novel Ymbelydredd (Y Lolfa).

Image copyright Llenyddiaeth Cymru Image caption Alys Conran, John Freeman a Peter Lord were awarded prizes for their works at the ceremony in Cardiff

English language winners and runners-ups

The Roland Mathias Poetry Award

Winner - What Possessed Me by John Freeman

- What Possessed Me by John Freeman The Other City by Rhiannon Hooson

Psalmody by Maria Apichella

The Rhys Davies Trust Fiction Award

Winner - Pigeon by Alys Conran

- Pigeon by Alys Conran Cove by Cynan Jones

Ritual, 1969 by Jo Mazelis

The Creative Non-Fiction Award

Winner - The Tradition by Peter Lord

- The Tradition by Peter Lord Jumpin' Jack Flash by Keiron Pim

The Black Prince of Florence by Catherine Fletcher

The judges for the English prizes are author Tyler Keevil, academic Dimitra Fimi and poet Jonathan Edwards.

Welsh language winners and runners-up shortlist

Poetry Award

Winner - Bylchau by Aneirin Karadog

- Bylchau by Aneirin Karadog Chwilio am Dan by Elis Dafydd

Llinynnau by Aled Lewis Evans

Fiction Award

Winner - Y Gwreiddyn by Caryl Lewis

- Y Gwreiddyn by Caryl Lewis Ymbelydredd by Guto Dafydd

Iddew by Dyfed Edwards

Creative Non-Fiction Award

Winner - Cofio Dic, Idris Reynolds

- Cofio Dic, Idris Reynolds Gwenallt by Alan Llwyd

Optimist Absoliwt by Menna Elfyn

The judges are critic Catrin Beard, author and poet Mari George and bookshop owner Eirian James.

The winners of each category received £1,000, while the overall winner received an additional £3,000.