Image copyright Getty Images

The gender pay gap in some parts of Wales amounts to four months of unpaid work a year for women, a study of official figures has revealed.

Blaenau Gwent tops the table for unequal pay - with men on average earning £4.53 an hour more than women in full-time jobs.

The BBC findings come despite statistics revealing that the pay gap is at its narrowest in 20 years.

Campaigners have said gender pay equality has moved at a "snail's pace".

Across the UK, the pay gap in 2017 stood at 9% - or a difference of £1.32 per hour. It means that compared to men, it is as though women are only paid until the end of November.

But the picture in Wales - and across Britain is varied.

According to the Office for National Statistics, whose figures underpin the BBC analysis, women in areas with higher numbers of public sector jobs fair better on pay - even overtaking the male workforce.

In Gwynedd, women actually earn £2.29 an hour more than men on average - a difference of 23%.

The county also employs more than double the number of people in the public sector than in Blaenau Gwent - 16,000 in Gwynedd compared to 7,000 in the south Wales authority.

The Bevan Foundation think tank's director Dr Victoria Winckler said it also helped explain why a nearby authority such as Merthyr Tydfil has a negative gender pay gap, with women out-earning men.

"I would suggest that Merthyr Tydfil does better than Blaenau Gwent on women's pay because it has quite a lot of workplaces that employ women in professional jobs - the Prince Charles Hospital effect, you might call it" she said.

It is also home to Welsh Government offices, courts and new retail developments.

"Whereas men do better in Blaenau Gwent because it still has some - but not much - 'traditional' men's manufacturing jobs," she added.

Vivienne Hayes, who is chief executive of the umbrella campaign body Women's Resource Centre, condemned the latest findings.

"We are here again, year after year lamenting the seemingly impervious issue of equal pay for men and women," she said.

"Even though we have had a law since 1970 outlawing the practice of sex discrimination in pay, our progress is probably not even at a snail's pace."