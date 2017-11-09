Image copyright Getty Images

The housing market in Wales looks set for a positive end to the year, according to a new survey.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) latest report shows prices rose in October and are expected to increase in the next three months.

RICS spokesman for Wales, Tony Filice, said a lack of supply was helping to push prices up.

But he noted an "easing off" in new buyer enquiries over the past three months.

Mr Filice, a director of a Cardiff-based estate agent, said the market is "generally busy" with new listings, viewings and offers, and despite buyers taking more time in making an offer, surveyors "remain relatively positive about the market".

The housing market in Wales contrasts with the outlook for the UK as a whole, where prices are declining in London, the South East, East Anglia and north-east England.