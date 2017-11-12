From the section

Image copyright Ferryside Lifeboat Image caption A hovercraft used by Ferryside Lifeboat

Water rescue charities in Wales have been awarded almost £70,000 to buy new lifesaving equipment.

The money from the UK government's inshore and inland rescue boat grant will be shared between five groups.

They include Ferryside Lifeboat, Loughor Inshore Rescue, North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving and Rhoose Lifeguards.

Wales minister Guto Bebb said the funding supported the "vital rescue services" of countless volunteers.