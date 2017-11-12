Image caption Cardiff Castle's Field of Remembrance is open until 18 November

Wales' national Remembrance Sunday event is taking place in Cardiff, with others being held around the county.

Detachments from the Armed Forces will march to the Welsh National War Memorial at Alexandra Gardens, Cathays Park, before a service at 11:00 GMT.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said it was an opportunity for the nation to "pay its respect to all those who fought and died" in conflicts.

A field of remembrance at Cardiff Castle has more than 10,000 crosses.

Communities across Wales will also be holding their own services on Sunday.

Wrexham's RWF Memorial at Bodhyfryd will be the focus of its commemorations.

Aberystwyth's Remembrance Sunday parade has been organised by the Royal British Legion with other events in Ceredigion, including Cardigan and Lampeter.

Image caption The Senedd fell silent at 11:00 on Saturday to mark Armistice Day

In Gwynedd, Bangor is hosting a parade with a service at the cathedral while Swansea's main service is at the cenotaph on the promenade.

A weekend of motor racing will take place at Anglesey Circuit as part of Mission Motorsport's Race of Remembrance.

The charity uses racing as a form of therapy for veterans who have been physically or mentally wounded.

All racing will stop at 10:45 on Sunday and the track will fall silent for remembrance.

The event will be attended by Army veteran Andy Mills, who aims to complete his 522 mile (841km) walk from Germany on the island. He is raising money for Mission Motorsport which he said helped him cope with post traumatic stress disorder.

At the Cenotaph in London, volunteers from St John Cymru are among Welsh representatives due to take part in the service.

The 130th (St John) Field Ambulance served during World War One, including at Mametz Wood on the Somme in July 1916 where the 38th (Welsh) Division suffered heavy losses.

'Protect our nation'

St John Cymru chief executive Keith Dunn said the organisation marks its centenary next year, "showing that our work saving lives is as important and relevant today as it was on the battlefields 100 years ago".

In Cardiff, music will be played at the national service by the Band of the Royal Welsh and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh.

The Canton Salvation Army Band will also lead ex-servicemen and women to the cenotaph with hymns led by Cardiff Arms Park Male Voice Choir.

At 10:59, a bugler from The Royal Welsh Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh will sound the Last Post.

It will be followed by a member of Newport's 104 Regiment Royal Artillery firing a gun to mark the start of the two minutes' silence.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in those conflicts and also with those armed forces personnel who are currently serving to protect our nation."

The Fields of Remembrance in Cardiff is one of six across the UK which are created by The Royal British Legion every November as a tribute to those who have died serving in the UK's armed forces.