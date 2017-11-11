Image copyright EPA

A series of events are being held across Wales to commemorate a weekend of remembrance, starting with Armistice Day on Saturday.

It marked the end of World War One, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

A special "silence" will be held at Swansea's Castle Square and there is a service at a Brecon Beacons cairn.

Wales' national observance of remembrance will take place in Cardiff on Sunday.

Swansea council's "Silence in the Square" takes place from 10:20 GMT with performances from groups including the Swansea Philharmonic Choir.

Lord mayor Philip Downing called on people "to reflect on the sacrifices of the fallen".

There is a special ceremony for renowned Welsh poet Hedd Wyn, who died in World War One

First Minister Carwyn Jones is due to attend a ceremony by The Merchant Navy Association on the Senedd steps in Cardiff Bay.

A special ceremony will also be held in the Gwynedd village of Trawsfynydd in honour of celebrated Welsh poet Hedd Wyn, who died 100 years ago in the battle of Passchendaele in World War One.

A "weeping wall" of 1,500 poppies has been created to honour the war dead by residents at a care home in Wrexham.

The display is on show at Pendine Park's Penybryn home to mark Armistice Day.

It was inspired by the Weeping Window display at the Tower of London to mark the 100th anniversary of World War One.

Veteran and Pendine Park resident Bill Evans views the display with staff member Elaine Lee

A commemoration will be held at a memorial cairn at Cefn Yr Ystrad in the Brecon Beacons to honour the memory of six airmen who died when their plane crashed in bad weather after returning from a bombing raid over France on 9 December 1940.

The crew comprised airmen from England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The event on Saturday morning has been organised by Tredegar Town Council.

Wales' national Remembrance Sunday event will see detachments from the Armed Forces march to the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff, arriving by 10:40 GMT.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said: "This is an opportunity for Cardiff and Wales to pay its respect to all those who fought and died in two world wars and in all conflicts around the world as well as giving Cardiff council a chance to fulfil our promise that we will always remember the great sacrifice that the Armed Forces make for our city."