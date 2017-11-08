Image copyright Getty Images

A mentoring project which has doubled the uptake of modern languages at GCSE in some areas has won a UK-wide award.

The modern foreign language (MFL) scheme trains students from Welsh universities to talk to pupils about the benefits of studying languages.

Cardiff University, which led the work, was awarded the Threlford Cup by the Chartered Institute of Linguists.

More than a third of schools in Wales had fewer than 10% of pupils studying a language at GCSE.

The scheme is run by the Welsh Government and works with more than a quarter of all secondary schools in Wales.

Language students from Cardiff, Swansea, Bangor and Aberystwyth are trained as mentors and coaches and paired with schools in their areas to do weekly sessions with groups of pupils.

The Threlford Cup is awarded annually to an individual, organisation or project that has encouraged language learning in others.

'Win-win project'

Language evaluator Teresa Tinley, who nominated the MFL scheme for the award, said: "This has been a win-win project.

"It has broadened horizons and built ambition in pupils and at the same time has provided university students with employability skills and experience to take into their working lives."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Language mentors are paired with schools in their areas

Prof Claire Gorrara, head of Cardiff University's School of Modern Languages and lead for the project, said the Welsh Government had been "steadfast" in its support for language learning when students chose their GCSEs.

"To see our approach recognised on a national level is praise indeed," she added.

"Achieving recognition like this is fantastic but we are always developing new ways to improve the project so that it reaches more pupils across the country.

"We're currently working on a digital platform to extend the project's reach to pupils in more remote areas which is an exciting development and venture."

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said the Welsh Government wanted all learners to have the ability to speak to people in other languages.