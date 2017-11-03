From the section

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police carried out several raids across south Wales as part of the operation

Fourteen people have admitted to conspiring to sell heroin and crack cocaine following a major police operation tackling organised crime in south Wales.

The defendants, aged between 18 and 48, were remanded in custody at a hearing at Swansea Crown Court.

They will be sentenced in February. Judge Keith Thomas warned them to expect custodial sentences.

Operation Blue Thames saw 80 properties searched and several raids carried out.

More than 600 police officers were involved in the six-month operation earlier this year.

South Wales Police has made a total of 55 arrests to date, with more than 40 in the Swansea and Neath areas.

Det Insp Dave Peart, who led the operation, said: "South Wales Police remains committed to tackling the drug dealing and violence associated with these gangs.

"This enforcement highlights our tough approach to effectively addressing these issues.

"Ultimately, our aim is to make south Wales a hostile environment for organised crime groups."

The following pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to sell Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine at Swansea Crown Court:

Kerri Leanne Inger, 31, Swansea

Jonathan Harling, 24, Swansea

Sophie Catherine Colfer, 27, Morriston, Swansea

Nigel Dixon, 43, Swansea

David Ross Parry, 33, Swansea

Michael Chalk, 48, Upper Killay, Swansea

Phillipa Jane Turner, 29, Upper Killay, Swansea

Ahmed Hussain, 29, Swansea

Mustafa Mohamed, 29, Swansea

Elen Ekpaloba, 21, Brent, London

Fahima Jama, 22

Jordan Barton, 18, Newport

James Smith, 29, Rogerstone, Newport

Colfer and Dixon pleaded guilty to an additional two counts of conspiring to sell heroin and crack cocaine.

And Nichola Davies, 37, from Swansea, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to sell heroin.