A national diabetes charity has issued a warning about a new business offering advice for people with the disease.

Diabetes UK Cymru, a charity set up in 1934, said the firm promoting itself as Diabetes.Cymru was giving 'potentially catastrophic advice'.

Diabetes UK Cymru also said people are confusing it with Diabetes.Cymru.

Eryl Vaughan, the director of Diabetes.Cymru, said it has changed the advice on its website and that many organisations have similar names.

Diabetes UK Cymru said it had been 'inundated' with calls from people mistaking their charity with Diabetes.Cymru.

Diet advice

BBC Wales spoke to the relative of an 82-year-old woman who said she was given advice to cut out carbohydrates from her diet at a Diabetes.Cymru stand at this year's National Eisteddfod festival on Anglesey.

The concerned family member, who did not want to be named, said that within a week of taking the advice, the elderly woman was suffering severe stomach cramps.

"We had to call the district nurse to her house due to the pain that she was in," said the relative.

The woman was worried the illness was life threatening, and told her family that she "felt it was the end for her".

The woman, who had been diagnosed with diabetes only a few weeks before being given the advice, has since met with a diabetes nurse and said she has not had any further problems.

Mr Vaughan, who has type 2 diabetes himself, told BBC Wales that he did not tell people at the Eisteddfod to stop eating carbohydrates, but said the advice he gave was to limit them.

He added: "You're asking me to respond to hearsay and I won't do that. At the end of the day I want to know the detail and if we have clarification to make to the lady or to her family, I'd be very happy to do it."

His organisation's website also advised people to stop eating carbohydrates, although this advice has since been updated.

Reputation

Dai Williams, the national director of Diabetes UK Cymru, said: "The potential impact of the advice can be quite catastrophic because you don't really know what surrounds that person, you don't know what kind of diabetes they've got and what medication they're taking."

He added that a no-carbohydrate diet could make some people seriously ill.

"We all have reputations," said Mr Williams.

"Diabetes UK Cymru has a reputation which we stand or fall by. It does concern me that people are mistaking us for a cowboy outfit that's giving potentially misleading information and we get tarred with that brush.

"We work very closely with healthcare professionals, we wouldn't go out and give the kind of advice that's being bandied about in our name at the moment."

Mr Vaughan, who acknowledged he had no medical qualifications, responded to the name issue: "Many organisations in many fields share similar names. It shouldn't be a problem."