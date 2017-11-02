Image caption Russell Grant is guest judge in a fictional dance competition in Pobol y Cwm,

Russell Grant is to appear in Pobol y Cym.

It is the BBC's longest-running TV soap, and all his lines will be in Welsh.

The astrologer, who took part in the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, will feature in the serial on S4C on 10 November.

His guest role will see him surprise villagers of fictional Cwmderi at a local fundraising dance competition.

The event is put on by the long-running character Eileen (Sera Cracroft) and her husband Jim (Alun ap Brinley) who organise the evening to raise money for BBC Children in Need in memory of young character Courtney - a fan of Strictly Come Dancing - who died a year ago.

Russell said he was suitably impressed by the standard of the dancing by members of the cast. He added he was delighted to be invited to take part in the popular drama serial, and glad of the opportunity to use some of his Welsh skills.

Image caption Russell Grant was a human cannonball in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing 2011.

"I loved every bit of it, and everyone was so lovely," said Russell. "I didn't have that many lines - but because I took a two-year Wlpan course in Gellilydan, I've always been absolutely fine with the pronunciation."

He lives in Maentwrog in Gwynedd.

Russell partnered with Flavia Cacace on Strictly Come Dancing and his performances included famously taking the role of a human cannonball.

Sera Cracroft said it was a pleasure to work with Russell on the special episode.

"Russell is a lovely man and he's just the same as you see him on screen, so full of life," said Cracroft. "He was very keen to put in a good performance, which was good to see from someone who's done so much television over the years. It was lovely to chat with him between takes - and great that he's able to speak so much Welsh!"