Image copyright PA/MOD Image caption Cpl James Dunsby, L/Cpl Edward Maher and L/Cpl Craig Roberts died in July 2013

Two men have been charged with negligence following the deaths of three soldiers during an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons.

L/Cpl Edward Maher, L/Cpl Craig Roberts and Cpl James Dunsby were taking part in a 16-mile recruitment exercise on the hottest day of 2013.

A coroner ruled they died from neglect.

The Service Prosecution Authority confirmed charges have been brought against two soldiers involved at the time.

The case will be heard in a military court and the maximum sentence is two years.

An MOD spokesperson said: "Any decision to prosecute any personnel, veteran or serving, is made by the Service Prosecution Authority (SPA), an independent body."

L/Cpl Roberts, 24, from Penrhyn Bay, Conwy and L/Cpl Maher, 31 of Winchester died on the exercise, while Cpl Dunsby, 31, of Bath, was taken to hospital and died 17 days later.

All had suffered from hyperthermia, where the body no longer controls core temperature.

Their inquest in 2015 heard a failure of basic medical care contributed to their deaths, and the Army said it accepted it did not carefully manage the risks involved in the exercise.

It is understood the two men who have been charged were responsible for the soldiers' training - one was a training officer and the other a chief instructor. One man has left the service.

Initially, the SPA decided charges were not going to be directed against the pair, but relatives of the soldiers who died asked for the case to be reviewed.