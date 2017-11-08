Your Pictures in Wales: 01-07 November 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Martyn Jenkins
First light over a mirror like Llwn-on Reservoir, Merthyr Tydfil, by Martyn Jenkins.
-
Kristina Harries
Fenton Daniel loves beach sunsets. He is pictured by owner Kristina Harries in Newport, Pembrokeshire.
-
Kevin Morgans
A Carneddau pony at sunset, taken by Kevin Morgans.
-
Thomas Clode
This sublime sunrise over Penarth Pier, Vale of Glamorgan, was taken by Thomas Clode.
-
Tudur Evans
Fireworks lighting up the sky over Porthcawl, taken by Tudur Evans.
-
Magdalena Palle
Magdalena Palle caught this heron surveying the waters in Cardiff's Roath Park.
-
Mark de'Boer Lloyd
Mark de'Boer Lloyd took this picture of the sun rising behind Mumbles lighthouse.
-
David Rowles
Twilight in the Brecon Beacons, as seen by David Rowles.
-
Barbara Fuller
Starlings at sunset: Barbara Fuller captured the birds coming in to roost under Aberystwyth pier.
-
Alun Nevett
Alun Nevett watched the cloud rolling over Pen-y-Fan on the path towards Corn Du.
-
Rose Murgatroyd
Rose Murgatroyd captured this seal basking in the rocks on Angle beach, Pembrokeshire.
-
D Iori Roberts
Turning life upside down in the pond's reflection at Bodnant Gardens, Vale of Clwyd, as seen by D Iori Roberts.