Your Pictures in Wales: 01-07 November 2017

  8 November 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • First light over a mirror like Llwn-on Reservoir, Merthyr Tydfil Martyn Jenkins

    First light over a mirror like Llwn-on Reservoir, Merthyr Tydfil, by Martyn Jenkins. Would you like to see your photo featured? If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.

  • Golden retriever looking at beach sunset Kristina Harries

    Fenton Daniel loves beach sunsets. He is pictured by owner Kristina Harries in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

  • Pony at sunset Kevin Morgans

    A Carneddau pony at sunset, taken by Kevin Morgans.

  • This sublime sunrise over Penarth Pier, Vale of Glamorgan, was taken by Thomas Clode Thomas Clode

    This sublime sunrise over Penarth Pier, Vale of Glamorgan, was taken by Thomas Clode.

  • Fireworks over Porthcawl Tudur Evans

    Fireworks lighting up the sky over Porthcawl, taken by Tudur Evans.

  • Magdalena Palle caught this heron surveying the waters in Cardiff's Roath Park Magdalena Palle

    Magdalena Palle caught this heron surveying the waters in Cardiff's Roath Park.

  • Mark de'Boer Lloyd took this picture of the sun rising behind Mumbles lighthouse. Mark de'Boer Lloyd

    Mark de'Boer Lloyd took this picture of the sun rising behind Mumbles lighthouse.

  • Brecon Beacons David Rowles

    Twilight in the Brecon Beacons, as seen by David Rowles.

  • Starlings at sunset Barbara Fuller

    Starlings at sunset: Barbara Fuller captured the birds coming in to roost under Aberystwyth pier.

  • Pen-y-Fan Alun Nevett

    Alun Nevett watched the cloud rolling over Pen-y-Fan on the path towards Corn Du.

  • Seal on Angle beach Rose Murgatroyd

    Rose Murgatroyd captured this seal basking in the rocks on Angle beach, Pembrokeshire.

  • Bodnant Gardens D Iori Roberts

    Turning life upside down in the pond's reflection at Bodnant Gardens, Vale of Clwyd, as seen by D Iori Roberts.

